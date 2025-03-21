Japanese Breakfast‘s new album might have the word “sad” in it, but today is a happy day: For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) is out now! To celebrate the occasion, Michelle Zauner released the self-directed music video for shuffling album highlight “Picture Window.”

“We shot the video while I was living in Seoul last year,” Zauner said in a statement. “My idea was to follow a couple, constantly tracking left to right, as one partner charges boldly forward and the other, progressively anxious, becomes increasingly reluctant to follow.”

The couple is played by actors Kim Gyuri and Omega Sapien.

She continued, “I wanted this video to feel like a short film, and watching it back, it’s bittersweet to look back on my year abroad — the wonderful people I met, the neighborhoods I loved and lived in. The constant tracking from left to right is a reminder of how time continues to pass no matter how forcefully you struggle to beat it back or rush to get ahead of it. I watch out the window as the scenery passes, visualizing all my unlived lives swishing past.”

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) is out now via Dead Oceans. You can see Japanese Breakfast’s tour dates here.