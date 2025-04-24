Japanese Breakfast Ruins Her Own Wedding In A New ‘Winter In LA’ Video

Michelle Zauner’s latest Japanese Breakfast album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad woman) is under her belt, but she’s not done with it yet: Today (April 24), she has unveiled a new video for “Winter In LA.”

The video, shot in South Korea, sees Zauner playing the role of a discontented bride. Zauner says of the clip, “I made this video with Peter Ash Lee, who also shot the cover of Jubilee. I loved the idea of playing a fussy bride who ruins her own wedding.”

Find the video above. Zauner also extended her 2025 tour, so check out all the upcoming dates below.