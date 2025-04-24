Japanese Breakfast Ruins Her Own Wedding In A New ‘Winter In LA’ Video

Michelle Zauner’s latest Japanese Breakfast album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad woman) is under her belt, but she’s not done with it yet: Today (April 24), she has unveiled a new video for “Winter In LA.”
The video, shot in South Korea, sees Zauner playing the role of a discontented bride. Zauner says of the clip, “I made this video with Peter Ash Lee, who also shot the cover of Jubilee. I loved the idea of playing a fussy bride who ruins her own wedding.”
Find the video above. Zauner also extended her 2025 tour, so check out all the upcoming dates below.
Japanese Breakfast’s 2025 Tour Dates
04/24 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
04/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *
04/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *
04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *
05/01 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *
05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *
05/03 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
05/05 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
05/06 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *
05/07 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
05/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
05/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
05/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
05/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *
05/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
05/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
06/03 — Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House
06/05 — Melbourne, AU @ RISING at PICA
06/07 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
06/11 — Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Shunkjuku
06/13 — Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
06/15 — Cheorwon-gun, KR @ DMZ Peace Train Music Festival
06/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/24 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
06/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia #
06/26 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #
06/28 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 #
06/30 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland #
07/01 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol #
07/03 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton #
07/04-06 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2025
07/05 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg #
07/08 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon #
07/10 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/27 — Portland, OR @ Project Pabst
08/20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Theatre at SDSU *
08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/23 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
08/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
08/30 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
09/01 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *
09/02 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Amphitheater *
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Amphitheater *
09/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series @ Pioneer Park * ^
09/06 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *
09/09 — St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater *
09/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
* with Ginger Root
# with Minhwi Lee
^ with Tomper