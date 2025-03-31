Last year, from the ashes of the Sound On Sound festival rose a new event, Soundside Music Festival. Year 1 started out strong with Noah Kahan and Foo Fighters (who later canceled) as headliners. Year 2 is looking good, too: The 2025 lineup was announced today and leading the way are The Killers and Hozier.

Other lineup highlights include Weezer, Vampire Weekend, The Backseat Lovers, Djo, Remi Wolf, Japanese Breakfast, Inhaler, Rachel Chinouriri, and The Last Dinner Party. They’ll all be heading to Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut from September 27 to 28.

The fest features a “unique rotating single-stage set up,” per a press release, as well as “gourmet food options from some of Connecticut and surrounding area’s best establishments, including a curated selection of cocktails, craft beer and wine options and much more.”

Pre-sale tickets are available starting April 3 at 10 a.m. ET, and the public on-sale will start an hour later, at which point ticket prices will increase from the pre-sale rate. More ticket information is available on the festival website.

Check out the full day-by-day lineup below.