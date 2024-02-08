Why Did Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires Get Divorced?

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are getting divorced, according to records found by Rolling Stone. It shows that Isbell filed on December 15, 2023, after the musician powerhouse couple had been married for over ten years.

The publication notes that they first met in 2003, and managed to stay in the same circles in the years since. The two were married in February of 2013 and would have a daughter, Mercy Rose, in 2015.

As for a possible reason for the separation, Isbell and Shires had been open about the former’s struggles with drinking, which she got him to go to rehab for. They also struggled with the other person writing about their relationship. In 2020, while Isbell was making an album, Shires reportedly felt creatively ignored and decided to stay at a motel.

Last year, they also appeared in his HBO documentary titled Running With Your Eyes Closed. In it, the two did not hide their difficulties in the marriage, as Shires even shared an email she sent to him about counseling.

“I’ll never go back and watch it again,” Isbell would go on to tell GQ just last month. “But we told people the truth, and it was good they saw that, because that’s the job.”

However, by that point, the divorce had already been filed.