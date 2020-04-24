Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit are just about ready to unveil their upcoming record Reunions. The album’s release is just around the corner, but the group is keeping fans at bay by sharing a handful of singles. Following the most recent track “Only Children,” the group has shared the nostalgic track “Dreamsicle.”

Opening with intricate guitar picking, “Dreamsicle” arrives as both a triumphant and nostalgic effort. With his textured vocals, Isbell narrates the story of a boy coming-of-age and having a difficult time realizing he has to leave the town he grew up in. “Broken glass and broken vows / I’ll be 18 four years from now / With different friends in a different town / I’ll finally be free,” he sings. The story reflects Isbell’s journey, who left home at just 14 to join his first touring band.

Just ahead of the “Dreamsicle” release, Isbell announced that they are offering a way for fans to get ahold of Reunions early while also supporting local businesses. The band is releasing physical copies of the album to independent record stores across the country a week ahead of its scheduled release. This way, fans will be able to get their hands on the vinyl while keeping their favorite local record stores in business.

Listen to “Dreamsicle” above.

Reunions is out 5/15 via Southeastern Records. Pre-order it here