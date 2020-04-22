Jason Isbell is gearing up for the release of his upcoming record Reunions. The singer has previewed the album through the singles “Only Children,” “What’ve I Done To Help,” and “Be Afraid.” But as the singer is looking to release the album amid an unexpected pandemic, Isbell has become concerned with how the release will impact record stores. So, the singer has found a solution that will benefit his fans and independent record stores alike.

Last month, Isbell shared his concern about how digital-only releases during this time will impact independent record stores. Isbell wrote on Twitter that he doesn’t “want to release an album online right now and add to their troubles.” But since many states have extended a stay-at-home order until after his Reunions record is released, Isbell cooked up a plan that will benefit both record stores and his fans. Isbell is releasing Reunions a week early only to independent record stores. Fans can pick up a physical copy of the album ahead of its scheduled release, all while financially assisting their local record store.

Isbell shared the news on social media. “That’s right folks,” he wrote. “Order the album through an independent record store and you’ll get it before everybody else.”

Ahead of his early release announcement, Isbell elaborated on Reunions‘ theme in a statement: “There are a lot of ghosts on this album. Sometimes the songs are about the ghosts of people who aren’t around anymore, but they’re also about who I used to be, the ghost of myself. I found myself writing songs that I wanted to write fifteen years ago, but in those days, I hadn’t written enough songs to know how to do it yet. Just now have I been able to pull it off to my own satisfaction. In that sense, it’s a reunion with the me I was back then.”

Reunions is out 5/15 via Southeastern Records. Pre-order it here or find it at a local record store.