In case you haven’t been on the internet over the past few days: Jason Aldean has found himself in hot water over his song “Try That In A Small Town,” due to its allegedly pro-violence and racist lyrics, as well as its music video. Jason Isbell has now entered the chat, and he did not hold back even a little bit.

Yesterday evening (July 19), Isbell tweeted, “Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That’s what we try in my small town.”

To Isbell’s point, listed as writers of “Try That In A Small Town” in the Spotify credits are Kelley Lovelace, Kurt Allison, Neil Thrasher, and Tully Kennedy, but not Aldean.

Country singer Jake Owen then chimed in today, writing, “Jason, you’re always the first to get behind your keyboard and spout off with this stupid sh*t. In ‘my small town’ you just walk up to the guy and be a man to his face if you want the smoke… not tweet it at him…. Tough guy.” Isbell responded with a screenshot indicating Aldean’s Twitter account had been suspended and wrote, “I tried to tag him but it looks like his account has been suspended. Y’all are the tough guys! I’m just a songwriter.”

After somebody pointed out to Isbell that the account he showed wasn’t actually Aldean’s, Isbell reissued his challenge to the correct account, tweeting, “Ok here ya go @Jason_Aldean I’m challenging you to write a song yourself. All alone. If you’re a recording artist, make some art. I want to hear it.” He added in a follow-up, “Seriously how do you defend the content of a song you weren’t even in the room for? You just got it from your producer. If you’d been there when it was written, you’d be listed as a writer. We all know how this works.”

Aldean has yet to respond to Isbell’s challenge.