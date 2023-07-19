A much-discussed topic on the internet over the past few days has been Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town” and its accompanying video. When it comes to the Aldean visual, some have taken exception to the choice of filming location, so what’s the deal there?

The New York Times notes the video was filmed in front of Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which is “known for the 1927 mob lynching of Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black man.”

The Washington Post further explains (note that some may find the following excerpt disturbing):

“Henry Choate was accused of attacking a 16-year-old White girl before an armed mob in Columbia, Tenn. used sledgehammers to kidnap him from jail in November 1927, according to news reports. In less than 10 minutes, the mob of an estimated 350 White men dragged the 18-year-old from the back of a car through the city and lynched him from the second story of the Maury County Courthouse over an allegation that he denied. Even though the girl could not positively identify Choate as the assailant, the Black teen allegedly confessed in an effort to save his life. One of the mob members holding a rope taunted the teen before the noose was tied to Choate’s neck and his body tossed over the balcony. […] The rope used to lynch Choate hanged at the courthouse for several weeks.”

Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones commented on the Aldean video, “As Tennessee lawmakers, we have an obligation to condemn Jason Aldean’s heinous song calling for racist violence. What a shameful vision of gun extremism and vigilantism. We will continue to call for common sense gun laws, that protect ALL our children and communities.”