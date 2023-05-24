Jeff Rosenstock is back. The eccentric musician is making a grand return with the new song “Liked U Better,” as well as an announcement of tour dates for this fall. It’s his first new single since 2020’s No Dream.

“I feel like I’ve been talking in my songs for the last few records about these systemic issues that just keep getting worse and worse,” the Laura Stevenson collaborator told Uproxx about that album. “It’s frustrating that that kind of sh*t is still relatable.”

“Liked U Better” finds Rosenstock turning to more personal lyricism: “I liked you better when you weren’t on my mind,” he sings as the effortlessly catchy hook.

Listen to the song above. Find his tour dates below.

09/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/07 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/08 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/09 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

09/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #

09/12 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

09/13 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

09/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven #

09/16 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #

09/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

09/19 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

09/20 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #

09/24 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

11/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

11/27 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/28 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $

11/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

12/01 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $

12/02 — Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $

12/03 — Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $

12/05 — Denver, CO @ Summit $

12/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $

12/08 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $

12/10 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $