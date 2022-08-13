Jenny Lewis Cancels 2022 Indoor Tour Dates Due To COVID

In May, Jenny Lewis announced tour dates with The Chicks and Trampled By Turtles to promote her long-awaited 2019 comeback album On The Line. However, the Rilo Kiley bandleader announced yesterday that she’s canceling any and all shows that take place indoors due to COVID.

Cancelled dates include her shows in Richmond, VA; Stroudsburg, PA; Asbury Park, NJ; Baltimore, MD; Saxaphaw, NC; Asheville, NC. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year. Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled,” her social media statement read. “Check with your point of purchase for refund information. Jenny and her band will continue forward with the outdoor festival dates: Live On The Green, XPoNential Festival, Sound On Sounds Music & Arts Festival, Wildwood Revival and Moonstone Festival.”

Find the remaining tour dates below that are still scheduled to take place.

09/01 — Nashville, TN @ Live on the Green

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Music Festival

09/24 — Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Music Festival

09/30 — Athens, GA @ Wildwood Revival

10/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Moonstone Festival

