Jenny Lewis, who has clocked time in Rilo Kiley, The Postal Service, and even The Golden Girls, made her grand return in 2019 with the great album On The Line. Since then, she’s done some collaborations and late-night television performances. Now, she’s back with the announcement of a tour this summer and fall.

The tour starts in Chattanooga, Tennessee at the Riverbend Festival in June and ends in September in Athens, Georgia. Select dates include The Chicks and Trampled By Turtles. Check out the full dates below.

06/03 — Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

06/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia

07/09 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park !

07/23 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

07/30 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/04 — Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores !

08/06 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

09/17 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Music Festival

09/20 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

09/23 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

09/24 — Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Music Festival

09/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

09/27 — Saxaphaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

09/28 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/30 — Athens, GA @ Wildwood Revival

! with Trampled by Turtles

* with The Chicks

