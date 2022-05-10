Jenny Lewis, who has clocked time in Rilo Kiley, The Postal Service, and even The Golden Girls, made her grand return in 2019 with the great album On The Line. Since then, she’s done some collaborations and late-night television performances. Now, she’s back with the announcement of a tour this summer and fall.
The tour starts in Chattanooga, Tennessee at the Riverbend Festival in June and ends in September in Athens, Georgia. Select dates include The Chicks and Trampled By Turtles. Check out the full dates below.
06/03 — Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival
06/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia
07/09 — Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park !
07/23 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
07/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
07/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
07/29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
07/30 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
08/02 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
08/04 — Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores !
08/06 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
09/17 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ XPoNential Music Festival
09/20 — Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
09/23 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
09/24 — Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Music Festival
09/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
09/27 — Saxaphaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
09/28 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/30 — Athens, GA @ Wildwood Revival
! with Trampled by Turtles
* with The Chicks
