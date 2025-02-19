Following the acclaimed response to her debut album, including touring with Noah Kahan and Muna, folk-pop artist Jensen McRae has announced her sophomore album. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! was recorded in North Carolina with producer Brad Cook, who’s also work with Waxahatchee and Bon Iver, and features contributions from Hippo Campus’ Nathan Stocker, Bon Iver’s Matthew McCaughan, and Jensen’s brother Holden.
McRae also shared the video for first single “Praying For Your Downfall,” a stellar showcase for her powerful and expressive voice.
You can check out the tracklist for I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! below, as well as McRae’s tour dates
Jensen McRae’s I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! Tracklist
1. “The Rearranger”
2. “I Can Change Him”
3. “Savannah”
4. “Daffodils”
5. “Let Me Be Wrong”
6. “Novelty”
7. “I Don’t Do Drugs”
8. “Tuesday”
9. “Mother Wound”
10. “Praying For Your Downfall”
11. “Massachusetts”
Jensen McRae’s 2025 Tour Dates: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! Tour
05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
05/04 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
05/07 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/10 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/12 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
05/13 — Toronto, ON @ Axis Club
05/15 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
05/18 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
05/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
05/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/23 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
05/25 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock
05/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/10 — Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub
06/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Bitterzoet
06/14 — Brussels, Belgium @ Witloofbar
06/18 — Dublin, Ireland @ Workmans Cellar
06/20 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Poetry Club
06/21 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
06/22 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! is out 4/25 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.