Following the acclaimed response to her debut album, including touring with Noah Kahan and Muna, folk-pop artist Jensen McRae has announced her sophomore album. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! was recorded in North Carolina with producer Brad Cook, who’s also work with Waxahatchee and Bon Iver, and features contributions from Hippo Campus’ Nathan Stocker, Bon Iver’s Matthew McCaughan, and Jensen’s brother Holden.

McRae also shared the video for first single “Praying For Your Downfall,” a stellar showcase for her powerful and expressive voice.

You can check out the tracklist for I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! below, as well as McRae’s tour dates