Jensen McRae‘s career took off with a viral Phoebe Bridgers parody that brought her to such a level of recognition that she’s now able to share more vulnerable, poignant material with the world, such as her newest single out today, “Happy Girl.” The release of this song came with an exciting, long-awaited album announcement via Twitter; she wrote, “Happy Girl is out. And: my debut album is coming. It’s called ‘Are You Happy Now?’ and it’ll be out on March 22. I am so, SO excited to give you this music that’s been so close to my heart for so long. All my dreams are coming true.”

Are You Happy Now? is the follow-up to last year’s beautiful Who Hurt You EP, which showcased her ability to write incisive folk songs with an evocative dream pop-tinged atmosphere. “Happy Girl,” a haunting ballad about not knowing how to overcome a deep, ever-present sadness, hints that this debut album will likely be a continuation of that previous sound with a new sense of maturity and intensity.

Watch the video for “Happy Girl” above, and find the artwork for Are You Happy Now? below.

Are You Happy Now? is out 3/22 via Human Re Sources. Pre-order it here.