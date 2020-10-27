Jim-E Stack Reunites With Kacy Hill On The Soulful ‘Can We’

Jim-E Stack’s most notable work in recent years has been as a producer for various artists, but now he’s getting ready to set into the spotlight on his new album, Ephemera. That drops on Friday, but before that, he shared another preview of it, “Can We.” Like most other songs on the album, this one has a featured vocalist, and this time it’s Kacy Hill. The soulful track has a light and subtly funky vibe to underscore Hill’s airy vocals.

This is far from Stack and Hill’s first collaboration, as Stack had his hands in pretty much every song on Hill’s new album Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again as a producer and/or songwriter.

Stack said of his upcoming album in a recent interview, “The album is purely a product of making a bunch of music for other people’s projects over the past couple years and never once thinking about my own. Every stretch of studio days yielded song ideas or beats that didn’t quite make sense for that artist, but there was always magic in those leftovers and I couldn’t help but go back and keep working on them. Eventually, I found myself with all these songs collaged together and I realized I had an album. Even though different people contributed to it, the songs don’t sound like anyone but me.”

Listen to “Can We” above.

Ephemera is out 10/30 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.