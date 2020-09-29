Justin Vernon has kept busy lately. Aside from doing his part to get out the vote by promoting the cause with a nationally televised performance, in recent times, he also provided a remix of a Brittany Howard song, got Bruce Springsteen and others to guest on Bon Iver’s “AUATC,” and helped Taylor Swift with her new album. As evidenced by the aforementioned endeavors, Vernon has been in a collaborative mood lately. Today, he has again partnered up with a musical peer, this time lending his talents to Jim-E Stack (who co-produced Bon Iver’s “PDLIF“) for his new single “Jeanie.”

Stack is more of a producer, so he lets Vernon do the vocal heavy lifting here. The song sounds like a poppier and more upbeat version of Bon Iver’s recent output, carried by punchy drums and distorted vocals from Vernon.

The song will appear on Stack’s new album, Ephemera, which is set to drop on October 30. Aside from Bon Iver, the album also includes collaborations with Empress Of, Octavian, Dijon, Kacy Hill, Bearface, and Ant Clemons. As for Vernon, this is another instance of him lending his vocals to a track in recent weeks: In August, he featured on The Japanese House’s “Dionne.”

Listen to “Jeanie” above.