John Prine died in April following hospitalization in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus. The singer had previously battled cancer twice and had one of the most celebrated careers as a songwriter. In his final years, Prine was still selling out tours across the country as a revered figure in American folk music. Now, Prine’s life and legacy will be remembered through a special tribute show.

Musicians and celebrities are coming together to celebrate Prine’s life and career. Produced by Prine’s family and his label Oh Boy Records, the tribute show will feature memories and songs along with rare and never-before-seen footage of the singer. Along with memorializing Prine, the tribute show will be a fundraiser for non-profit organizations NAMI, Alive, and Make The Road New York.

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine will see a host of musicians, actors, and friends of Prine. The show features longtime friend Bill Murray, who recently recalled a heartwarming story of how Prine’s music helped pull him out of a depressive episode. Along with Murray, some other guests include Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Kurt Vile, Jason Isbell, and Kevin Bacon.

Watch a trailer for John Prine’s tribute show above.

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine premieres 6/11 at 7:30 pm ET. Watch it here.

