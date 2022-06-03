Things are looking solid for Johnny Depp at the moment: The actor is fresh off being awarded millions of dollars at the end of his defamation trial with Amber Heard. He was seemingly feeling good even before the verdict was handed down, as this past weekend, he joined Jeff Beck for a surprise appearance at his show in Sheffield, England.

After the trial, Depp once again popped up at a Beck concert, last night (June 2) in Gateshead, England. There, Beck revealed he and Depp have actually recorded an album together, which is apparently set for release in a matter of weeks.

Beck said, “I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

Depp, of course, has plenty of experience as a musician. He, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry are members of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires, who released a self-titled debut album in 2015. Depp’s discography also includes appearances on songs by artists like Oasis, Marilyn Manson, Iggy Pop, and Aerosmith. He has also contributed to the soundtracks of some of his movies, with the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street behind perhaps the most notable example.