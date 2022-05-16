Liam And Noel Gallagher Haven’t Seen Each Other In ‘About Ten Years’

Former Oasis leaders Noel and Liam Gallagher have a famously contentious relationship, which caused the band’s break-up in 2009. It’s a regular occurrence to see one brother saying something unflattering about the other in the media, although they established a company together last year. Despite that, it’s been about a decade since the two have actually seen each other in person.

In a new Esquire interview, Liam said, “The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about ten years ago. It’s a shame, isn’t it?” In a perhaps-related quote, he added, “The good times outweigh the bad times. I think it’s best to just leave it at that.”

He also noted he has some regrets about Oasis’ break-up, saying he thinks the band could have done more before they called it quits. He said, “Everyone goes on about us being the biggest. There were plenty of places where we could’ve been bigger. We were the biggest thing in England. And we were pretty big in Japan. But we weren’t that big in America, not at all. We never played stadiums in Spain. There was a lot more work to be done, so we shouldn’t have split up, because we could have made more records. It’s a shame. I’m talking about Oasis. I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week.”

Check out the full feature here.