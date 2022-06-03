Johnny Depp agreed with his attorney that “nothing on this earth,” including “$300 million and a million alpacas,” would get to him to play Jack Sparrow again. But that was before Amber Heard was found guilty of defamation against her ex-husband. Now, a former-Disney executive is certain Depp will return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board,” an unnamed “former Walt Disney Studios executive” told People. “There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.” They continued:

“With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises,” the insider adds. A spokesperson for Disney has not responded to People‘s request for comment.

There hasn’t been a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie since 2017’s bloated Dead Men Tell No Tales, but Jack Sparrow is still a presence at Disney properties, including the Pirates of the Caribbean dark ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, among other parks. There has been talk of a Bruckheimer-produced Pirates reboot starring Margot Robbie, however, with “lots of girl power.” People spoke to another Hollywood insider who believes Robbie would play Jack Sparrow’s daughter, and “likely have a cameo with [Depp] as a test.” So much for the girl power.

(Via People)