It’s easy to forget that Johnny Depp is an occasional musician — at this point, it’s easy to forget that he’s anything but a participant in this polarizing, exhaustive trial with Amber Heard.

However, the Jack Sparrow actor made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck concert in England on Sunday, playing guitar for the pair’s 2020 collaborative cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.” They also performed renditions of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.” This was a mere two days after closing arguments were delivered by attorneys.

This only adds to the ever-accumulating controversy of this televised trial, which Heard has said she’s received hundreds of death threats over. “I selfishly found relief in being able to use what I’ve lived through to advocate for others. Though I would not wish this situation on my worst enemy, if it gives a voice to someone who doesn’t have it… but as I stand here today can’t have a career or have people associate with me for the threats and the attacks they have to endure,” she stated recently in the courtroom.

Watch the two perform “Isolation” above, and find the videos for “What’s Going On” and “Little Wing” below.