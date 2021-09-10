It was reported this morning that Josh Homme’s young children, 10-year-old Orrin and 5-year-old Wolf, have filed (through their mother and Homme’s ex-wife, Brody Dalle) for restraining orders against their father, citing physical and emotional abuse as the reason. It looks like that didn’t go as planned for them, though, as TMZ reports the requests have been denied by two separate judges.

The publication notes the requests were first filed in Los Angeles, but after they were denied there, Dalle brought them to a Santa Monica court, where they were again shot down.

At the time the original news was announced this morning, Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, told TMZ, “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

Documents indicated that Homme’s sons are scared their father will harm them. Homme allegedly drinks and drives with the children in the vehicle and physically and emotionally abuses the children, with Orrin claiming examples of that behavior include “flicking his ears, hitting his head, poking his chest and throwing things at him — while calling him fat and allegedly making threats about murdering Brody’s boyfriend.”