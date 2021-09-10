The children of Queens Of The Stone Age leader Josh Homme are apparently looking to keep some distance from their father: According to a TMZ report, Homme’s sons, 10-year-old Orrin and 5-year-old Wolf, have filed for domestic violence restraining orders — through their mother, Brody Dalle — because he is “scary.” The children are seeking restraining orders that would mandate Homme to stay 100 yards away from them and the family dog at all times.

The report indicates the kids are scared Homme will hurt them, and that Homme allegedly yells at Dalle (his ex-wife) and drinks and drives with the children in the car. According to a court filing, Orrin alleges there was a recent incident in which Homme grabbed his private parts, and he accuses his father of “physical abuse, such as flicking his ears, hitting his head, poking his chest and throwing things at him — while calling him fat and allegedly making threats about murdering Brody’s boyfriend.”

Wolf also claims Homme calls his mother curse words, drinks and drives, and grabs the children by their necks and ears. He also says he’s scared when he goes to his father’s home.

Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, tells TMZ, “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”