The White Stripes received one of music’s highest honors earlier this month when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Jack White spoke solo at the ceremony, as since their break-up in the 2010s, the duo’s other half, Meg White, has stayed out of the spotlight. In their heyday, though, the two-piece were the rock band to beat.

As Uproxx’s Joypocalypse explains in a new video, The White Stripes were at the forefront of the 2000s garage rock revival.

She says:

“The 2000s garage rock revival was a return to stripped-down rock music. It was a reaction to the more polished, radio-friendly rock music that was popular at the time. The White Stripes had that stripped-down sound and also production-wise, especially on that first album because of the tiny budget, they’re using older gear. It also is coming through in their recordings and their production. Jack White is not shy when it comes to fuzz use, leading to that very raw, fuzzed-out garage rock sound.”

She goes on to call them “a defining pillar of the revival” and names them as one of her favorites from that scene, because they “held on to garage rock’s blues roots and its confrontational simplicity.”

Check out the video above.