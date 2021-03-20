Julia Stone’s Towering ‘Fire In Me’ Heralds Her Album ‘Sixty Summers’

Australian songwriter Julia Stone first made a name for herself by releasing duets with her brother Angus back in the 2010’s. Stone later pivoted to her solo career with two albums, her latest being the 2012 release By The Horns. Now, nine years later, Julia Stone is gearing up for her third LP. The singer shared the powerful track “Fire In Me” Friday, while also announcing her upcoming album Sixty Summers.

The project, which was sporadically recorded between 2015 and 2019, sees Stone’s music venturing into new, moonlit pop territory. “Fire In Me” illustrates this shift, coupling striking lyrics with pounding instrumentation. Of the song, Stone says: “For me, ‘Fire In Me’ was about creating a feeling of pure energy. I love the feeling when the music sounds like what the lyrics mean.”

“Fire In Me” follows a handful of singles Stone has released to preview Sixty Summers, which was co-produced by Annie Clark of St. Vincent. She previously shared her Matt Berninger-featuring single “We All Have,” which was a delicate reflection on self worth and mental health. Before that, Stone debuted the tracks “Break” and “Dance.”

Listen to “Fire In Me” above and find Stone’s Sixty Summers tracklist below.

1. “Break”

2. “Sixty Summers”

3. “We All Have” (feat. Matt Berninger)

4. “Substance”

5. “Dance”

6. “Free”

7. “Who”

8. “Fire In Me”

9. “Easy”

10. “Queen”

11. “Heron”

12. “Unreal”

13. “I Am No One”

14. “Dance” (French Version)

Sixty Summers is out 4/30. Pre-order it here.