Fans of Julia Stone will remember her collaborations with her brother Angus from the early 2010s, my favorite used to be the duet “Big Jet Plane.” Now that a decade has passed, like most of us, Julia has changed and grown as an artist in plenty of ways, and is set to release a solo album later this year. Sixty Summers comes nine years after her last solo record, and is understandably a culmination of a new sound. It features production by St. Vincent as well as some other appearances by indie royalty, like Matt Berninger of The National lending his vocals on today’s new track, “All We Have.” Bryce Dessner, also of The National, is featured on the record as well.

In the video for the song, which was shot on the Cape Forestier off the coast of Southport, Southern Tasmania, Julia and her co-star Jesse Gasparinatos are on a soothing nautical journey. Directed by Gabriel Gasparinatos and with cinematography by Tyson Perkins, the video is a welcome respite for plenty of fans who have been spending the bulk of their time indoors — and not traveling on a beautiful sea — due to the pandemic.

Apparently, the boat used in the shoot really does belong to Jesse, as Julia thanked him in a sweet note shared to Youtube along with the video: “Thanks to Manny, Madeleine & Billy Gasparinatos for the advice. Helen for the shack. Slippery, Chizza & Petey for the help. And to Jesse for your boat, time and enthusiasm you brought to this project.”

Watch the video above and look out for Sixty Summers, slated for release on April 16.