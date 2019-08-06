Getty Image

Julien Baker is supposed to be on tour in Europe right now, but unfortunately, there’s some bad news on that front: Baker has reportedly canceled her upcoming European dates, as well as “all currently planned live shows,” due to “ongoing medical issues.”

The news was revealed in a Facebook post from the Haldern Pop Festival, at which Baker was set to perform. Translated from German (aside from the final sentence, which was originally in English), it reads:

“Dear friends, Julien Baker has had to cancel all European gigs for medical reasons, which also affects us. Nothing we can do about that unfortunately, except wish her a speedy recovery. Right now we’re thinking about how to deal with this situation. What we can already tell you, is that on Saturday Jack Curley will be playing in the Niederrheinzelt [Lower Rhine tent], but that was already known beforehand. ‘Due to ongoing medical issues, Julien Baker will be cancelling all currently planned live shows.'”

Baker hasn’t addressed the reported cancelations yet, and her website still lists a handful of upcoming European shows over the next week or so. That said, this wouldn’t be the first time in recent days that Baker has canceled a performance for medical reasons. Baker was set to perform at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on July 31, but she canceled “due to unforeseen medical circumstances.”

Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, @julienrbaker will be unable to perform at the Paramount on July 31st & the show is now canceled. All refunds will be available at point of purchase. @lucydacus will still perform her Austin City Limits taping tonight at ACL Live. — Paramount Theatre (@ParamountAustin) July 30, 2019

