For a while, there was a bit of mystery about what Julien Baker and Torres were up to together. Now, we’ve hit official announcement season. A few days ago, they announced Send A Prayer My Way, their debut collaborative album. Now, today (February 3), they’ve announced a joint tour in support of the project.

The shows run from the end of April to mid-May and the shows are primarily in the southern US. Tickets go on sale starting February 7 at 10 a.m. local time, here.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.