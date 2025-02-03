For a while, there was a bit of mystery about what Julien Baker and Torres were up to together. Now, we’ve hit official announcement season. A few days ago, they announced Send A Prayer My Way, their debut collaborative album. Now, today (February 3), they’ve announced a joint tour in support of the project.
The shows run from the end of April to mid-May and the shows are primarily in the southern US. Tickets go on sale starting February 7 at 10 a.m. local time, here.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Julien Baker & Torres’ 2025 Tour Dates: Send A Prayer My Way
03/27-30 — Big Ears Festival @ Knoxville, TN *
04/03 — Mission Creek Festival @ Iowa City, IA *
04/23 — The National @ Richmond, VA
04/24 — The Orange Peel @ Asheville, NC
04/25 — Haw River Ballroom @ Saxapahaw, NC
04/26 — High Water Music Festival @ North Charleston, SC*
04/28 — Georgia Theatre @ Athens, GA
04/29 — The Lyric Oxford @ Oxford, MS
04/30 — Iron City @ Birmingham, AL
05/01 — Tipitina’s @ New Orleans, LA
05/04 — Stable Hall @ San Antonio, TX
05/05 — The Heights Theater @ Houston, TX
05/06 — Longhorn Ballroom @ Dallas, TX
05/07 — Tower Theatre @ Oklahoma City, OK
05/09 — Cain’s Ballroom @ Tulsa, OK
05/10 — Liberty Hall @ Lawrence, KS
05/11 — First Avenue @ Minneapolis, MN
05/12 — The Admiral @ Omaha, NE
05/16 — Kilby Block Party @ Salt Lake City, UT *
06/20 — Green River Festival @ Greenfield, MA *
06/21 — Mountain Jam @ Highmount, NY *
07/04-05 — Zootown Music Festival @ Missoula, MT *
Send A Prayer My Way is out 4/18 via Matador Records. Find more information here.