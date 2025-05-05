A couple weeks ago, Julien Baker and Torres launched a tour in support of their new joint country album, Send A Prayer My Way. A few more May dates were on the schedule, but now Baker and Torres have pulled the plug on them.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (May 4), Baker explained that she’s “prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health” “due to recent events.” The post reads:

“Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health. Therefore, the Julien Baker & TORRES ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ Tour has been canceled. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding. Refunds and ticketing information will be provided by the original point of purchase. Thank you for your continued support and compassion.”

This comes after the pair canceled some shows due to “one of our key members” sustaining a concussion. At the time, it was not specified who had the concussion and it still has not been clarified.

Meanwhile, Lucy Dacus recently said of internet reactions to her and Baker’s relationship, “I try not to look. But friends have been sending me funny things. It’s a happy thing — and Julien is very pro me letting people know.”