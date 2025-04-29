The cat’s out of the bag: Lucy Dacus recently revealed she and Boygenius bandmate Julien Baker are in a relationship. In a new interview with The Forty Five, Dacus admits there’s one element about the relationship being public that can make her feel “uncomfortable”:

“In a way, that’s the bit that makes me feel uncomfortable. The lore of it all – people treating our lives like a Marvel Universe. But then again, what is lore if not the story? Some parts of my story I keep for myself but this is the story that defines my life. So what am I gonna do?”

This doesn’t mean Dacus has noticed any negative perceptions of the relationship: She said of internet reactions, “I try not to look. But friends have been sending me funny things. It’s a happy thing — and Julien is very pro me letting people know.”

She also said of making her new album with Baker in mind, “The album was a gift to her first. I wrote that song genuinely, when it was like, ‘OK, feelings are on the table, and we ought not touch them, because our relationship is too important, and I support what you want for your life. And how great that you’ve told me! Or like, ‘Wow, what a surprise that we’re saying this out loud. But let’s ultimately just say that we matter to each other and move on.’ That was real. That’s how I felt.”

