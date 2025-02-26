In 2016, Julien Baker and Torres had the idea to make a country album together. Well, it took a while, but that album is finally coming. The two are set to drop Send A Prayer My Way in April and they’ve been sharing songs from the project over the past few months.

The latest song arrives today: “Tuesday.” In the classic country tradition, it’s a storytelling tune, with Torres setting the scene in the first verse: “Left Georgia for Tennessee when I was 18 / Met a girl named Tuesday who shined her light on me / She was five foot nine with a storm in her eye / And of all the shoulders on which she could’ve cried / She picked mine.” From there, though, the story takes a sad turn.

Listen to “Tuesday” above. Baker and Torres also recently announced a tour, so find those dates below.