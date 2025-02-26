In 2016, Julien Baker and Torres had the idea to make a country album together. Well, it took a while, but that album is finally coming. The two are set to drop Send A Prayer My Way in April and they’ve been sharing songs from the project over the past few months.
The latest song arrives today: “Tuesday.” In the classic country tradition, it’s a storytelling tune, with Torres setting the scene in the first verse: “Left Georgia for Tennessee when I was 18 / Met a girl named Tuesday who shined her light on me / She was five foot nine with a storm in her eye / And of all the shoulders on which she could’ve cried / She picked mine.” From there, though, the story takes a sad turn.
Listen to “Tuesday” above. Baker and Torres also recently announced a tour, so find those dates below.
Julien Baker & Torres’ 2025 Tour Dates: Send A Prayer My Way
03/27-30 — Big Ears Festival @ Knoxville, TN
04/03 — Mission Creek Festival @ Iowa City, IA
04/23 — The National @ Richmond, VA
04/24 — The Orange Peel @ Asheville, NC
04/25 — Haw River Ballroom @ Saxapahaw, NC
04/26 — High Water Music Festival @ North Charleston, SC
04/28 — Georgia Theatre @ Athens, GA
04/29 — The Lyric Oxford @ Oxford, MS
04/30 — Iron City @ Birmingham, AL
05/01 — Tipitina’s @ New Orleans, LA
05/04 — Stable Hall @ San Antonio, TX
05/05 — The Heights Theater @ Houston, TX
05/06 — Longhorn Ballroom @ Dallas, TX
05/07 — Tower Theatre @ Oklahoma City, OK
05/09 — Cain’s Ballroom @ Tulsa, OK
05/10 — Liberty Hall @ Lawrence, KS
05/11 — First Avenue @ Minneapolis, MN
05/12 — The Admiral @ Omaha, NE
05/16 — Kilby Block Party @ Salt Lake City, UT
06/20 — Green River Festival @ Greenfield, MA
06/21 — Mountain Jam @ Highmount, NY
07/04-05 — Zootown Music Festival @ Missoula, MT
Send A Prayer My Way is out 4/18 via Matador Records. Find more information here.