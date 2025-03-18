The members of Boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — are pretty close, but two of them are especially so: A new New Yorker interview with Dacus confirms she and Baker are in a “committed relationship.”

Presumably, Bridgers already knew this before it went public. But, once the world learned, she had the perfect reaction to the news.

Pop Crave shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a Boygenius band photo that blurred the image except for a cut-out of a heart, which comedically left Bridgers in the out-of-focus area. Bridgers apparently got a kick out of that, as she shared the image on her Instagram Story.

The New Yorker piece describes Dacus’ upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling as being “about falling in love” and “how the tumult of that experience has forced her to reckon with the unknown.” Dacus herself said the project is partially about “coming to terms with change — of knowing that things aren’t forever.”

She also discussed the balance between wanting to keep her romantic life private and wanting to be vulnerable in her music, saying, “It’s been interesting, because I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true. I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk.”