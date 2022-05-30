(Spoilers for Netflix’s Stranger Things will be found below.)

Season 4 of Stranger Things has finally arrived, and fans have been waiting a while. Music has always been a part of the plot; the soundtrack has included classic hits from Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” to The Clash’s “Should I Stay Or Should I Go.”

The taste persists with this new season, this time with Kate Bush‘s beloved “Running Up That Hill” serving a critical role. Sadie Sink’s character Max declares that the ’80s hit is her favorite song; her love for it intensifies when the song is the only thing that can snap her out of a fugue state and back into reality. It ends up being a massive source of protection for the characters from the evil creature Vecna. Max asks Caleb McLaughlin’s character Lucas: “Will it still work? Or will Kate Bush lose her magic power or something?” Lucas answers, “Kate Bush? Never.”

Because of this exposure of the iconic track to the younger generation of watchers, “Running Up That Hill” has reportedly climbed the charts, landing at No. 13 on Spotify’s global daily chart and #1 on the iTunes singles chart, according to TheWrap.

Watch the full, intense scene above, in which Kate Bush saves lives with just her music.