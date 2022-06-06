The new season of Stranger Things has brought the world plenty of things to talk about and take note of. The fourth season of the show absolutely crushed viewing records on Netflix. It also brought forth a jokey reference to “Weird Al” Yankovic that the king of novelty song parodies himself quickly caught wind of. The new Stranger Things season also helped Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” climb up the charts after the song played a big role in the show. It appeared at No. 1 on both Spotify’s global daily chart and the iTunes singles chart. Following the song’s unexpected success, Kate Bush shared a rare statement thanking fans.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote in a message that she posted on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

She continued, “Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

You can view the message on her website here.