Kelly Lee Owens is revving up to drop her latest album, Dreamstate, in the next couple months. Ahead of the project’s October release, we’ve heard “Love You Got,” and now she has unveiled “Sunshine,” which has a brighter and more jubilant sound than its predecessor.

Owens also just announced a run of tour dates in the UK and Europe, from late October to mid November. Tickets will be available starting with a fan pre-sale on August 14 at 10 a.m. BST. A general on-sale will follow on August 16 at 10 a.m. BST. Find more information on Owens’ website.

The upcoming album will be Owens’ first on her new label home at dh2, a new electronic music imprint at Dirty Hit fronted by The 1975’s George Daniel, who also worked on the album with Owens.

Listen to “Sunshine” above. Find Owens’ upcoming tour dates below.