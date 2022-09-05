Kevin Bacon Corn
Getty Image/zanastardust via Flickr/Derrick Rossignol
Indie

Kevin Bacon’s Corntastic Cover Of Viral TikTok Hit ‘It’s Corn’ Has The Juice

TwitterMusic News Editor

At the start of August, YouTube channel Recess Therapy posted a video of a kid named Tariq, a video you’ve probably seen by now: It’s the one where the young man enthusiastically talks about how much he loves corn. The clip inspired Schmoyoho (aka The Gregory Brothers, the folks behind Stranger Things remix “Chrissy, Wake Up” and 2010 hit “Bed Intruder Song”) to remix the video into a song, which has been viral on TikTok for weeks now.

The tune has caught the attention of Kevin Bacon, who went ahead and performed a rendition of the track. In a recent TikTok video, the actor/musician sings and strums along on acoustic guitar… or rather, he uses an ear of corn to hit the strings, which worked out surprisingly well. The performance of course includes all the viral lyrics, from “a big lump with knobs” to “it has the juice.”

@kevinbacon

I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing #itscorn #corn 🌽

♬ It’s Corn – Tariq & The Gregory Brothers & Recess Therapy

This time, Bacon wasn’t surrounded by goats like he usually is. He frequently shares clips of himself on TikTok, performing songs with some goats in tow, like last week when he offered his version of Beyoncé’s Renaissance highlight “Heated.”

Check out the “It’s Corn” cover above and Bacon’s goat-flanked rendition of “Heated” below.

@kevinbacon

Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @beyonce. Loving this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance

♬ original sound – Kevin Bacon

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×