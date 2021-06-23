Faye Webster Has An Athletic Crush On ‘A Dream With A Baseball Player’

In just a few days, the latest album from Faye Webster, I Know I’m Funny Haha, will be out in the world. She has shared some promising previews of the album leading up to it, and today, she has offered what will presumably be her final pre-release single, “A Dream With A Baseball Player.”

The song comes across like a bedroom jam with a funky bass line and some ’90s R&B vibes. Webster says of the track:

“A song about Ronald Acuna Jr, obviously. Off tour I spent so much of my time watching baseball that I thought I wanted to be a baseball player. But I’m not, so I guess the next best thing was having a crush on one. I guess this song explains what having a crush feels like. Having made up conversations with them in your head even though you don’t speak their language, wearing their team jersey every day, things that make you feel closer to this person that you don’t know at all. But I sang at the Braves game, and they let us meet so I think I got that one out of my system.”

Watch the “A Dream With A Baseball Player” video above. Webster also added a run of 2022 dates to her upcoming tour, so find her full list of upcoming shows below.

09/07/2021 — A&R Bar @ Columbus, OH

09/08/2021 — Mahall’s @ Cleveland, OH

09/09/2021 — Hi-Fi @ Indianapolis, IN

09/13/2021 — El Club @ Detroit, MI

09/14/2021 — Club Cafe @ Pittsburgh, PA

09/15/2021 — 9th Ward @ Buffalo, NY

09/17/2021 — Higher Ground @ Burlington, VT

09/18/2021 — Portland House Of Music @ Portland, ME

09/20/2021 — Sinclair @ Boston, MA

09/21/2021 — Music Hall of Williamsburg @ New York, NY

09/23/2021 — The Foundry @ Philadelphia, PA

09/24/2021 — Union Stage @ Washington D.C.

09/25/2021 — The Southern @ Charlottesville, VA

09/27/2021 — Mercy Lounge @ Nashville, TN

09/29/2021 — Georgia Theatre @ Athens, GA

09/30/2021 — Terminal West @ Atlanta, GA

02/01/2022 — Saturn @ Birmingham, AL

02/03/2022 — Trees @ Dallas, TX

02/04/2022 — The Parish @ Austin, TX

02/05/2022 — White Oak Music Hall @ Houston, TX

02/07/2022 — Crescent Ballroom @ Phoenix, AZ

02/08/2022 — The Casbah @ San Diego, CA

02/10/2022 — The Fonda @ Los Angeles, CA

02/11/2022 — The New Parish @ San Francisco, CA

02/13/2022 — Douglas Fir Lounge @ Portland, OR

02/14/2022 — Neumos @ Seattle, WA

02/15/2022 — The Biltmore @ Vancouver, BC

02/19/2022 — Slowdown @ Omaha, NE

02/21/2022 — Fine Line @ Minneapolis, MN

02/24/2022 — Horseshoe @ Toronto, ON

02/25/2022 — Petit Campus @ Montreal, QC

03/01/2022 — Webster Hall @ New York City, NY

I Know I’m Funny Haha is out 6/25 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.