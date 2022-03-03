Something happened to Kevin Morby in 2017. Already a prolific musician in his own regard, his confidence and ability as a storyteller seemed to soar with the release of the instant classic City Music. Every release that has followed since has seen Morby operating at a higher level of consciousness. This is a songwriter in command of his craft, both in the studio and on stage. Today, he has announced what’s described as his “magnum opus” in his seventh album, This Is A Photograph.

He wrote the album (which is out on May 13th) and recorded the first demos while living in Memphis and spending his days traversing the city, connecting with its ghosts. Working with producer Sam Cohen, This Is A Photograph sees Morby tapping into the spirit of raconteurs like Bob Dylan and Jeff Buckley and working with collaborators like harpist Brandee Younger, jazz drummer Makaya McCraven, and singer-songwriter Cassandra Jenkins.

The lead title track single is a portrait of heartland nostalgia, featuring backing vocal harmonies by members of Memphis’ Stax Academy Of Music. The interplay of guitar and banjo speaks to Americana and highway rock and roll. Morby is fierce, driven, and on a mission as he sings, “This is what I’ll miss about being alive, this is what I’ll miss after I die.”

“It’s about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible,” Morby said of the song in a statement. “That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”

Watch the video for “This Is A Photograph” above. Check out the This Is A Photograph art and tracklist, as well as Kevin Morby’s tour dates for 2022, below.

1. “Intro”

2. “This Is A Photograph”

3. “A Random Act Of Kindness”

4. “Bittersweet, TN”

5. “Disappearing”

6. “A Coat Of Butterflies”

7. “Rock Bottom”

8. “Forever Inside A Picture”

9. “Five Easy Pieces”

10. “Stop Before I Cry”

11. “It’s Over”

12. “Goodbye To Good Times”

05/20 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

05/21 — Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal

05/22 — Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

05/23 — Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

05/24 — Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

05/25 — Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche

05/26 — Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

05/28 — London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park

05/29 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

05/30 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

05/31 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol

06/01 — Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

06/03– Angers, FR @ Levitation

06/04 — Clermont–Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

06/05 — Lille, FR @ Aéronef

06/03 — Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer

06/04 — Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano

06/06 — Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

06/07 — Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

06/08 — Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

06/09 — Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival

06/11 — Vienna, AT @ WUK

06/12 — Munich, DE @ Ampere

06/13 — Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

06/15 — Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

08/21 — Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk

08/22 — Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

08/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset

08/27 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

08/28 — Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

08/31 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/03 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/04 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

09/05 — Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

09/06 — Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

09/07 — Dublin, IE @ Academy

09/28 — Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *

09/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

10/03 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

10/05 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

10/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *

10/12 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk–Chumley Theater *

10/14 — Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *

10/15 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

10/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

10/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

10/21 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

10/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

10/24 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

10/25 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %

10/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall %

10/28 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

10/29 — Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %

10/31 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %

11/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %

11/03 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %

11/05 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %

11/06 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

11/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %

11/10 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

11/11 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

11/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

* with Cassandra Jenkins

% with Coco

This Is A Photograph is out 5/13 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.