Keith Richards Gave The Perfect Tribute To His Bandmate Charlie Watts

The music world was rocked by the news of Charlie Watts’ death on Tuesday. The announcement of the death of The Rolling Stones drummer was shared by the band in a statement to social media. “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” the post read. “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Hours after the news was made public, guitarist Keith Richards shared the perfect tribute on social media in honor of his late bandmate: A simple picture, showing an unoccupied drum set with a sign reading “closed” hanging from a stand.

Earlier this month, Watts dropped out of the band’s upcoming tour following some medical concerns. “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation,” a representative for the band said at the time. “With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

Watts was born on June 2, 1941 in London, England, and joined the Stones in 1963, when he became one of the band’s longest-tenured members.