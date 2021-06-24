Texas trio Khruangbin expanded their psychedelic funk sound with their third LP Mordechai. But now, they’ve entrusted their music with a number of musicians who they admire for the upcoming 10-track effort Mordechai Remixes. Officially announcing the project, Khruangbin share the project’s lead single and reveal that they’re hitting the road for a tour this summer.

Khurangbin shared a hip-swinging remix of their Mordechai track “Pelota” Thursday, re-imagined by producer Quantic. In a statement about their decision to organize a remix album, the band said:

“We write our music to be interpreted; this is another wonderful interpretation of the music. There is something very vulnerable about letting others work on your music. But through the correspondence with the different artists, we gained a bigger connection to the songs themselves.”

Check out Khruangbing’s Mordechai Remixes album cover, tracklist, and 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.

1. “Father Bird, Mother Bird (Sunbirds)” by Kadhja Bonet

2. “Connaissais de Face (Tiger?)” by Ginger Root

3. “Dearest Alfred (MyJoy)” by Knxwledge

4. “First Class (Soul In The Horn Remix)” by Natasha Diggs

5. “If There Is No Question (Soul Clap’s Wild, But Not Crazy Mix)” by Soul Clap

6. “Pelota (Cut A Rug Mix)” by Quantic

7. “Time (You And I) (Put A Smile On DJ’s Face Mix)” by Felix Dickinson

8. “Shida (Bella’s Suite)” by Ron Trent

9. “So We Won’t Forget (Mang Dynasty Version)” by Mang Dynasty

10. “One To Remember (Forget Me Nots Dub)” by Harvey Sutherland

07/30/2021 — Newport, Rhode Island @ Newport Jazz Festival

07/31/2021 — Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/08/2021 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland

08/29/2021 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

09/15/2021 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Waller Creek Amphitheatre

09/16/2021 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Waller Creek Amphitheatre

09/17/2021 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Waller Creek Amphitheatre

09/18/2021 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q Waller Creek Amphitheatre

09/20/2021 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/21/2021 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/26/2021 — Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

10/23/2021 — Raleigh, NC @ Band Together Benefit

10/29/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

10/31/2021 — Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

11/03/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/04/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

11/05/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

12/02/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

12/03/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

12/04/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/09/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

03/09/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Mordechai Remixes is out 8/6 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.