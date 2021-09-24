The Killers did a, uh, killer performance of “Dying Breed” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where they rocked out in front of a live audience from the roof of 30 Rockefeller Center. In addition to the Imploding The Mirage track, The Killers also bought out a classic, “When You Were Young,” from 2006’s Sam’s Town. Watching Brandon Flowers bust out “When You Were Young” from a skyscraper in New York City? The thought alone is chills-inducing! Watch it all go down above and below.

“I love ‘Blowback,’ ‘Dying Breed’ — it’s strange that we’ve never played these for people yet,” Flowers told Uproxx earlier in this year. “It seems like they’re going to go off.” Flowers also looked back at making Sam’s Town in that interview, telling Steven Hyden, “I had a tough time with Sam’s Town. I was still so young, and emotionally and socially not where I should have been to be doing interviews. I took the bad reviews pretty hard because I loved it so much, and I was so proud of it. Critics were really hard on it, but I do attribute those pretty terrible reviews with the live band that we became because I set out to prove to whoever the critic was coming to the show that night how good this album was. I really think that we became a greater live band because of that.”

The Killers’ latest album, Pressure Machine, is out now via Island Records. Get it here.