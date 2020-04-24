The Killers announced recently that their upcoming album, Imploding The Mirage, would be released on May 29. Well, that’s no longer accurate, as press materials note the record “will be receiving a new release date in the coming weeks due to delays in finalizing the album.” The good news is that the band has returned with a new song today: “Fire In Bone,” an upbeat number that’s funky in a Talking Heads sort of way.

Brandon Flowers told NME of the song, “That’s my take on the unicorn entering the room or lightning striking. I’ve been lucky enough to have that experience a lot in my life. I’m grateful and I’m thankful for it, but it reminded me of the first album, when those moments happened a lot. It winks at you and you’re hooked. You just want to chase it.”

He also discussed the band’s upcoming tour in support of the new album, saying, “We want it to be clean, but still have an impact. It’s more about the content and letting the songs do the talking. We’ve got a big band with nine of us on stage. It’s a big sound and it helps build a community. We’ve never felt so close to the audience. Why? It’s beyond me. It starts with the songs and our approach to the way that we present them. I’m not faking it. I believe in these songs and the power of the performance.”

Listen to “Fire In Bone” above.