Last week, The Killers launched the Imploding The Mirage era by sharing their upcoming album’s lead single, the sweeping and epic “Caution.” Now the group is back with a new visual for the track, which the video description notes is “is a sneak peak from the short film we did with director Sing Lee, coming soon on Apple Music!” Consequently, the video doesn’t have much in the way of a linear plot, but it includes behind-the-scenes shots of a video shoot and two young people sharing glances and moments with each other.

Hand-washing role model Brandon Flowers recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the song, “It’s sort of about having the wherewithal to listen to that angel on your shoulder, even if they’re telling you something that you don’t want to hear. And I think for me with this song was a lot about leaving Las Vegas. I was having this sort of hunch or impression that that was something that I was supposed to do for my family. And it was hard for me because I’m an ambassador for [the city], and so it was tough for me to leave. I thought I was able to harness that energy and there was a sort of a relief when it happened, and you kind of feel that the spirit in ‘Caution,’ I feel like.”

Watch the “Caution” video above, and find The Killers’ upcoming tour dates here.

Imploding The Mirage is out 05/29 via Island. Pre-order it here.