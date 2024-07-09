Australian group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are known for two things: They’re one of modern psychedelic rock’s brighest stars, and they release a ton of albums. Their debut LP, 12 Bar Bruise, came out in 2012, but now they’re already onto their 26th album: The band just announced Flight b741 (set for an August 9 release) and shared a video for “Le Risque.”
The band’s Stu Mackenzie says of the new album, “We wanted to make something that was primal, instinctual, more ‘from the gut,’ just people in a room, doing what feels right. We wanted to make something fun.” He added, ““We came in with the roughest skeletons for songs and tried to keep the arrangements simple, free and easy. The best takes were always the ones where we were winging it pretty significantly.”
Watch the “Le Risque” video above and find the Flight b741 cover art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Flight b741 Album Cover Artwork
Flight b741 Tracklist
1. “Mirage City”
2. “Antarctica”
3. “Raw Feel”
4. “Field Of Vision”
5. “Hog Calling Contest”
6. “Le Risque”
7. “Flight b741”
8. “Sad Pilot”
9. “Rats In The Sky”
10. “Daily Blues”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2024 Tour Dates
08/15/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem %
08/16/2024 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * %
08/17/2024 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * %
08/19/2024 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs %
08/20/2024 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point %
08/21/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage &
08/23/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^ &
08/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion &
08/25/2024 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor &
08/27/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center &
08/28/2024 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island &
08/30/2024 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena &
08/31/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater &
09/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island * &
09/03/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory &
09/04/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre &
09/05/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory &
09/06/2024 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater &
09/08/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &
09/09/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [early show] &
09/09/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [late show] &
09/11/2024 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater &
09/12/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum &
09/14/2024 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre * %
11/01/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum @
11/02/2024 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^ @
11/03/2024 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre @
11/04/2024 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford @
11/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood @
11/09/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #
11/10/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment #
11/12/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
11/13/2024 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live #
11/15/2024 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *#
11/16/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
11/17/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World #
11/19/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta #
11/20/2024 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #
11/21/2024 — Miami, FL @ Factory Town #
05/18/2025-05/20/2025 — Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu do Recreios
05/23/2025-05/25/2025 — Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
05/29/2025-05/31/2025 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškės Prison 2.0
06/04/2025-06/06/2025 — Athens, GR @ Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens
06/08/2025-06/10/2025 — Plovdiv, BG @ Ancient Theatre
* 3-hour marathon set
^ acoustic set
% with Geese, DJ Crenshaw
& with Geese
@ with King Stingray, DJ Crenshaw
# with King Stingray
Flight b741 is out 8/9 via p(doom) records. Find more information here.