Australian group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are known for two things: They’re one of modern psychedelic rock’s brighest stars, and they release a ton of albums. Their debut LP, 12 Bar Bruise, came out in 2012, but now they’re already onto their 26th album: The band just announced Flight b741 (set for an August 9 release) and shared a video for “Le Risque.”

The band’s Stu Mackenzie says of the new album, “We wanted to make something that was primal, instinctual, more ‘from the gut,’ just people in a room, doing what feels right. We wanted to make something fun.” He added, ““We came in with the roughest skeletons for songs and tried to keep the arrangements simple, free and easy. The best takes were always the ones where we were winging it pretty significantly.”

Watch the “Le Risque” video above and find the Flight b741 cover art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.