Earlier today (November 7), King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced their world tour, which is set to kick off next year. The tour supports the band’s most recent album, The Silver Cord, which marks the band’s 25th album. Though, given an output of 25 albums over the course of 11 years, it’s not unlikely that they may release another album between now and then, Some years have seen the psychedelic rock band drop five albums within a year.
With this much material, fans are certainly in for a show, especially as some of the upcoming shows will have a set time of three hours.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday (November 8) at 11 am ET through a special presale. Subscribers to the band’s Gizzymail newsletter will receive a special code. General on-sale will begin this Friday, November 10 at noon ET. Tickets will be available for purchase here.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
03/15/2024 — 03/17/2024 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/15/2024 — 03/17/2024 — Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/21/2024 — 03/24/2024 — Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
03/22/2024 — 03/24/2024 — São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
05/15/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National %
05/16/2024 — Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle %
05/18/2024 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín %
05/19/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien %
05/20/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle %
05/22/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Open Air *
05/23/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live %
05/25/2024 — London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
05/26/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia %
05/27/2024 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Usher Hall %
05/29/2024 — Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic Hall %
05/30/2024 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon %
05/31/2024 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome ^%
06/02/2024 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/04/2024 — Milan, IT @ UNALTROFESTIVAL, Circolo Magnolia
08/15/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/16/2024 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
08/17/2024 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
08/19/2024 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs
08/20/2024 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
08/21/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/23/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^
08/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
08/25/2024 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor
08/27/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center
08/28/2024 — Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island
08/30/2024 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
08/31/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
09/03/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/04/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
09/05/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
09/06/2024 — Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater
09/08/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/09/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [EARLY SHOW]
09/09/2024 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [LATE SHOW]
09/11/2024 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater
09/12/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
09/14/2024 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *
11/01/2024 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/02/2024 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^
11/03/2024 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
11/04/2024 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
11/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
11/09/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/10/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment
11/12/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
11/13/2024 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
11/15/2024 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
11/16/2024 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/17/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World
11/19/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
11/20/2024 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/21/2024 — Miami, FL @ Factory Town
% w/ Grace Cummings
* 3-HOUR MARATHON SET
^ACOUSTIC SET