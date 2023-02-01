King Of The Hill Hank Lucky Tom Petty
The ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival News Has Fans Mourning The Late Tom Petty And Wondering About His Character

After years of rumors and progress in the right direction, a King Of The Hill revival is finally confirmed, as the show is set to make its return via Hulu. The show’s original voice cast is set to return, but it’ll be doing so without late music icon Tom Petty, who died in 2017. His character Lucky became a core part of the show as the series progressed.

After the KOTH return was revealed, fans mourned Petty and started to wonder how the show would deal with Lucky.

After Petty’s death, King Of The Hill creator Mike Judge said of him, “We had all grown up on his music, that unique voice of his, and to have him as the voice of Lucky on King Of The Hill was just wonderful. He was always a pleasure to work with — such a funny guy. He will be greatly missed.” In a 2009 interview, he also described how Petty’s character came to be, saying, “John Altschuler, who ran the show for the last seven/eight years, had written this character named ‘Lucky’ and described him as looking like ‘Tom Petty without the success.’ And we thought, what if we tried to get Tom Petty? And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ And he was great, just killed at the table read. Then he said, any time you want me to do it, I’ll do it. Turns out he really meant it.”

Of course, the future of the show’s Luanne is also up in the air, as she was voiced by Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009.

