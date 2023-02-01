After years of rumors and progress in the right direction, a King Of The Hill revival is finally confirmed, as the show is set to make its return via Hulu. The show’s original voice cast is set to return, but it’ll be doing so without late music icon Tom Petty, who died in 2017. His character Lucky became a core part of the show as the series progressed.

After the KOTH return was revealed, fans mourned Petty and started to wonder how the show would deal with Lucky.

i’m beyond excited king of the hill is coming back but the thought of brittany murphy and tom petty not being able to come back?!! I’M SOBBING. — 👼🏻 (@svilorsvturn) February 1, 2023

King of the Hill reboot should lean into Tom Petty & Brittany Murphy's absence by having Hank and Peggy raise their child, which forces them to confront the modern world way more as retirees — Lord—of—Overstock (@lordofoverstock) February 1, 2023

After Petty’s death, King Of The Hill creator Mike Judge said of him, “We had all grown up on his music, that unique voice of his, and to have him as the voice of Lucky on King Of The Hill was just wonderful. He was always a pleasure to work with — such a funny guy. He will be greatly missed.” In a 2009 interview, he also described how Petty’s character came to be, saying, “John Altschuler, who ran the show for the last seven/eight years, had written this character named ‘Lucky’ and described him as looking like ‘Tom Petty without the success.’ And we thought, what if we tried to get Tom Petty? And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ And he was great, just killed at the table read. Then he said, any time you want me to do it, I’ll do it. Turns out he really meant it.”

Of course, the future of the show’s Luanne is also up in the air, as she was voiced by Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009.

Luann and Lucky will be missed (as are Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty), but this could be good. https://t.co/RR1USLqFrq — Channing King (@ChanningKing) January 31, 2023

cool that King of Hill is coming back but no Brittney Murphy and Tom Petty is a bummer — no really, I'm acid (@lickmeimacid) February 1, 2023

King of the Hill w/o Brittany Murphy or Tom Petty? That doesn't seem right. — Jered Petrey (@jtpetrey) January 31, 2023

KING OF THE HILL IS COMING BACK!!! Super psyched to see what it’s gonna be like. Although it defintitely won’t be the same now that Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty, the voices of Luanne and Lucky, are sadly not with us anymore. https://t.co/TsAsYFgtGS — Simon A. (Baby Lamb Creations) (@BabyLamb5) January 31, 2023

Best news I've heard all day, just wonder who's gonna play Luanne and Lucky? (Brittany Murphy & Tom Petty) Or they may write them out of the show ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Ordered By Hulu; Mike Judge, Greg Daniels And Original Cast Set To Return https://t.co/rnnSYC2dgg — Chris Cline (@Pburgh101Cline) January 31, 2023

While we're talking about Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty being absent from the new King of the Hill, I think it would be remiss if we did not also mention the passing of Carl Reiner as Gary, Tammy Wynette as Hank's mom. https://t.co/jF7EW5HmZC Article by Will Fancer. — January Jones (@Jiddy7) January 31, 2023

Whoah, they finally greenlighted the King Of The Hill revival.

i'm glad, but it's sad knowing luanne and lucky won't return since both brittany murphy and tom petty have died — 🐱ri-Warui (@oleivarrudi) January 31, 2023