After the unexpected death of Tom Petty a few years ago, fans and the music industry alike have fought to preserve his incredible legacy and influence on the world. Our own critic Steven Hyden ranked the best songs from the legend late last year, and now a new reimagining called Angel Dreams is planned to mark the 25th anniversary of The Heartbreakers 1996 album, Songs And Music From The Motion Picture “She’s The One.” Available in limited edition cobalt blue vinyl or the standard black vinyl, the blue edition is out today, June 12, aka Record Store Day, and the classic black will arrive on July 2nd.

Angel Dreams is presented as a continued celebration of Petty’s prolific Wildflowers era combined with the songs and music from She’s The One. The formal new title, Angel Dream (Songs And Music From The Motion Picture “She’s The One”) is a nod to the opening track, “Angel Dream (No. 2),” which has been released to streaming services as a preview, and you can hear it above. Petty’s longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate worked on remixes of the reissue with Petty before his passing, and his daughter Adria Petty and wife Dana Petty also worked to help arrange details for the release, including finding the cover art. Check that out below along with a full tracklist of the songs.

Angel Dream (Songs And Music From The Motion Picture “She’s The One”) tracklist:

Side 1:

1. “Angel Dream (No. 2)”

2. “Grew Up Fast”

3. “Change The Locks”

4. “Zero From Outer Space”

5. “Asshole”

Side 2:

6. “One of Life’s Little Mysteries”

7. “Walls (No. 3)”

8. “Thirteen Days”

9. “105 Degrees”

10. “Climb That Hill”

11. “Supernatural Radio (Extended Version)”

12. “French Disconnection”

Pre-order the album here.