Long-running Southern rock favorites Kings Of Leon have a bunch of news to share today (February 22). First, they’ve signed with Capitol Records, after releasing their previous eight albums through RCA. Speaking of albums, that’s another of today’s news items: The band’s ninth album is called Can We Please Have Fun and it’s set for release on May 10. News No. 3: The album’s lead single, “Mustang,” is out now.

Finally, in support of this new journey, the band is going on tour this year. Regarding tickets, there’s a presale with a sign-up window that opens on February 27 at 11 p.m. local time. Then, presale tickets go on sale on February 28. American Express card members have the option to get tickets from February 27 at 10 a.m. local time to February 29 at 11 p.m. local time. Visit the band’s website for more information.

Of the new album, the band’s Caleb Followill says, “It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of.” Nathan Followill adds, “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable. I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

Check out “Mustang” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.