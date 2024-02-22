Long-running Southern rock favorites Kings Of Leon have a bunch of news to share today (February 22). First, they’ve signed with Capitol Records, after releasing their previous eight albums through RCA. Speaking of albums, that’s another of today’s news items: The band’s ninth album is called Can We Please Have Fun and it’s set for release on May 10. News No. 3: The album’s lead single, “Mustang,” is out now.
Finally, in support of this new journey, the band is going on tour this year. Regarding tickets, there’s a presale with a sign-up window that opens on February 27 at 11 p.m. local time. Then, presale tickets go on sale on February 28. American Express card members have the option to get tickets from February 27 at 10 a.m. local time to February 29 at 11 p.m. local time. Visit the band’s website for more information.
Of the new album, the band’s Caleb Followill says, “It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of.” Nathan Followill adds, “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable. I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”
Check out “Mustang” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Kings Of Leon 2024 Tour Dates
06/30 — London @ BST Hyde Park
08/14 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/17 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/22 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/23 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/25 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
08/28 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/29 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/31 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/02 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/03 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/05 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
09/13 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
09/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
09/16 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
09/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/26 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/28 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
10/02 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
10/05 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Can We Please Have Fun is out 5/10 via Capitol. Find more information here.