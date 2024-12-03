Last week, Knocked Loose made their late-night show debut by playing “Suffocate,” a mighty track from the band’s 2024 album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. It kicked ass. It also caused an uproar among the Helen Lovejoys of the world who wish somebody would think of the children before allowing metal bands on TV.

“You know I was trying to enjoy the program,” one mom wrote on Facebook. “I was sitting on the couch with my son who is an ADOLESCENT waiting to see the musical guest because we like the nice music the show usually books. By the third or fourth ‘JUNT’ from the guitars my son was in tears. He doesn’t like scary things and quite frankly I think the Kimmel show and its staff should make a formal apology.”

Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris shared his thoughts on playing Kimmel — and acknowledged the mom and her “ADOLESCENT” son — on Instagram. “The other day Knocked Loose performed on @jimmykimmellive For a long time now our goal has been to see how far we could squeeze this band into places where we don’t fit and I think this may be the biggest one. National television. It feels like the ceiling gets higher for EVERYONE, every single day. We celebrate this together. Thank you so much,” he wrote.

The post ended, “PS if it scared you, good.”

You can watch Knocked Loose on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.