Beloved folk/rock sensation Kurt Vile is back to follow his 2018 album Bottle It In with Watch My Moves, arriving this spring. The lead single “Like Exploding Stones” is out now, a synthy, laid-back ballad in the realm of Mac DeMarco, with a cinematic, kaleidoscopic music video that features Sun Ra Arkestra’s James Stewart.
Watch My Moves is self-produced alongside Rob Schnapf, who’s known for working with monumental artists like Elliott Smith and Beck. It was recorded predominantly in Vile’s home studio in Philadelphia, welcoming his longtime band The Violators but also a throng of collaborators including Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon, and notable percussionists Stella Mozgawa (of Warpaint) and Sarah Jones. The album features 14 original songs and a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages Of Sin.” Vile will be heading out this spring on a US tour followed by a run in Europe.
Watch the video for “Like Exploding Stones” above. Below, find the Watch My Moves album art and tracklist, as well as Vile’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “Goin On A Plane Today”
2. “Flyin (Like A Fast Train)”
3. “Palace Of OKV In Reverse”
4. “Like Exploding Stones”
5. “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)”
6. “Hey Like A Child”
7. “Jesus On A Wire”
8. “Fo Sho”
9. “Cool Water”
10. “Chazzy Don’t Mind”
11. “(Shiny Things)”
12. “Say The Word”
13. “Wages Of Sin”
14. “Kurt Runner”
15. “Stuffed Leopard”
04/26 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa*
04/27 — Saxaphaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom*
04/28 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*
04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/01 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*
05/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly*
05/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*
05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*
05/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*
05/07 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater*
05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren*
05/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*
05/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel*
05/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*
05/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*
05/15 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery*
05/17 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*
05/18 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom*
05/19 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*
05/20 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore*
05/21 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
05/23 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
05/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue+
05/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom+
05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+
05/28 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+
06/01 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall+
06/02 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall~
06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer+
06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer~
08/26 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival
08/27 — Bath, UK @ Forum
08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
08/29 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
08/30 — Belfast, UK @ Limelight
08/31 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
09/02 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk & Arts Festival
09/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
09/04 — Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
09/05 — Antwerpen, Belgium @ OLT
09/12 — Köln, Germany @ Gloria Theater
09/13 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Paradiso
09/14 — Nijmegen, the Netherlands @ Openluchttheater Goffert
09/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
09/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
09/17 — Malmö, Sweden @ Plan B
09/19 — Kortrijk, Belgium @ Depart
09/20 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon
* with Chastity Belt
+ with Natural Information Society
~ with Sun Ra Arkestra
Watch My Moves is out 4/15 via Verve. Pre-order it here.