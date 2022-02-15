Beloved folk/rock sensation Kurt Vile is back to follow his 2018 album Bottle It In with Watch My Moves, arriving this spring. The lead single “Like Exploding Stones” is out now, a synthy, laid-back ballad in the realm of Mac DeMarco, with a cinematic, kaleidoscopic music video that features Sun Ra Arkestra’s James Stewart.

Watch My Moves is self-produced alongside Rob Schnapf, who’s known for working with monumental artists like Elliott Smith and Beck. It was recorded predominantly in Vile’s home studio in Philadelphia, welcoming his longtime band The Violators but also a throng of collaborators including Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon, and notable percussionists Stella Mozgawa (of Warpaint) and Sarah Jones. The album features 14 original songs and a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages Of Sin.” Vile will be heading out this spring on a US tour followed by a run in Europe.

Watch the video for “Like Exploding Stones” above. Below, find the Watch My Moves album art and tracklist, as well as Vile’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Goin On A Plane Today”

2. “Flyin (Like A Fast Train)”

3. “Palace Of OKV In Reverse”

4. “Like Exploding Stones”

5. “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)”

6. “Hey Like A Child”

7. “Jesus On A Wire”

8. “Fo Sho”

9. “Cool Water”

10. “Chazzy Don’t Mind”

11. “(Shiny Things)”

12. “Say The Word”

13. “Wages Of Sin”

14. “Kurt Runner”

15. “Stuffed Leopard”

04/26 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa*

04/27 — Saxaphaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom*

04/28 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/01 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

05/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly*

05/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

05/05 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater*

05/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

05/07 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater*

05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren*

05/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

05/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel*

05/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*

05/14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*

05/15 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery*

05/17 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

05/18 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom*

05/19 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory*

05/20 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore*

05/21 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

05/23 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

05/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue+

05/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Ballroom+

05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+

05/28 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+

06/01 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall+

06/02 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall~

06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer+

06/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer~

08/26 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival

08/27 — Bath, UK @ Forum

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

08/29 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

08/30 — Belfast, UK @ Limelight

08/31 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

09/02 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

09/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

09/04 — Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

09/05 — Antwerpen, Belgium @ OLT

09/12 — Köln, Germany @ Gloria Theater

09/13 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Paradiso

09/14 — Nijmegen, the Netherlands @ Openluchttheater Goffert

09/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

09/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

09/17 — Malmö, Sweden @ Plan B

09/19 — Kortrijk, Belgium @ Depart

09/20 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon

* with Chastity Belt

+ with Natural Information Society

~ with Sun Ra Arkestra

Watch My Moves is out 4/15 via Verve. Pre-order it here.