Wilco is currently in the midst of its Sky Blue Sky festival down in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The event kicked off on Monday the 17th, and so far, the band has given two performances, both of which were notable for different reasons.

During the January 17 show, the band busted out a couple of rarities, playing the Wilco (The Album) track “You Never Know” for the first time since 2014 (according to setlist.fm) and their Billy Bragg collaboration “At My Window Sad And Lonely” for the first time since 2015.

Then, on January 18, their set was filled with a bunch of guest appearances. In the middle of their main set, Soccer Mommy came on stage and played “Pot Kettle Black” with the group. Later on, Kurt Vile popped up to assist on “Passenger Side.” The band closed out their main set with “California Stars,” for which they were joined by Chris Funk of The Decemberists. Then, Mavis Staples joined them for a couple of her own songs for the encore: “You Are Not Alone” and “Freedom Highway.”

This follows another recent star-studded performance from Wilco: At the Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame ceremony, they played with Japanese Breakfast, Jason Isbell, and others.

Check out some videos from the sets (which Brooklyn Vegan rounded up) below.